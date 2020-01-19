Revolt On Antares Review by David Lent

Revolt on Antares is a minigame produced by TSR in 1981. It ‘s about a planet called Imhirrhos that is part of Earth’s Terran Empire. Imhirrhos has seven houses that are fighting for power. Some of the houses want the Terrans to leave, while others have allied with them to further their goals. In addition, a few unscrupulous houses have even sided with an invading alien force.

There are three different scenarios in this minigame. They are Revolt Against Terra, The Silakka Invasion and Power Politics on Imirrhos. All three scenarios use the same victory point criteria. Each hex with an economic symbol is worth 1 point and fortresses are worth 3 points. The Starport Imirrhos is worth 10 points.

In Revolt Against Terra, one player is a house leader who starts the revolt and the other player is the Terran. Each player has one allied house and the other houses start the game as neutral factions. On turns 2 and 3 during the alliance phase, each side may pick one neutral faction to join its side. At the end of 10 turns, victory points are calculated and the player with the most wins.

The Silakka Invasion is an alien invasion of Imhirrhos. Each player alternates choosing an allied house until all houses are chosen. The alien player starts the game on any non-sea hex, but their allied natives and the alien leader Mirrhos must start on brown hexes. The game ends after 10 turns.

Power Politics on Mirrhos is a scenario for 2-4 players. Each player plays one or more houses fighting the other houses for control of Imhirrhos. Players may use diplomacy and wheeling and dealing to get other players to side with them. The game ends after 8 turns.

The components for ROA are ok as far as 1980’s minigames are concerned. Its map is color, but it is difficult to distinguish the tan and brown areas. ROA’s counters look ok. However, they are really thin and hard to pick up. Everything is held in the transparent clamshell case that TSR minigames are known for.

Units consist of infantry, tanks, jump troops, aircraft and hovercraft. Hovercraft can move over land or water and may transport other units. All units except jump troops and aircraft suffer terrain penalties when moving through rough terrain. Jungles, mountains and desert are all rough terrain in this game. Moving through rough terrain costs exactly one more movement point regardless of how many you moved through. It’s nice that terrain effects are simplified in this game.

Leaders and galactic heroes have special abilities that affect combat or movement. Each leader or galactic hero is a unique, named individual with unique abilities. They fight in both normal combat and leader combat. Leader combat takes place between leaders and other leaders or galactic heroes. Leaders don’t automatically die when they are hit. After combat, they roll to see if they are wounded, die or retreat.

Artifacts are relics from an alien culture that destroyed itself. Each one has unique abilities that help the units that control it. They may be moved with units and can be captured if the unit or units possessing it is destroyed. Artifacts do not count toward the stacking limit unless the artifact itself has a movement or combat factor.

Sequence of Play:

1) Rebel player moves

2) Rebel player combat

3) Terran player moves

4) Terran player combat

5) Rebel player recruits troops and galactic heroes

6) Terran player recruits troops and galactic heroes

7) Rebel player chooses a neutral faction as its ally

8) Terran player chooses a neutral faction as its ally

Regular combat and leader combat are different in this game. In regular combat, each side adds up their total combat value and rolls a dice. The side with the highest total wins and the loser removes combat strength points equal to the difference. In some cases, the loser may have to remove more than the difference if their smallest unit’s combat strength exceeds the difference. In leader combat, all leaders are the same strength except Corvus Andromeda. Leader combat is done the same as normal combat, but continues until all leaders on one side are casualties. The players roll for each leader casualty to see if it is wounded, dead or retreated.

The recruiting phase is used to recruit dead units or galactic heroes. Each side begins the game with a specified number of replacement points. Whenever a player allies with a neutral faction, he will get those replacement points also. Replacement points are used each time a unit is recruited. Once a player runs out of replacement points, he may no longer recruit units. Yes, part of the strategy in this game is to quickly kill a lot of enemy units so they eventually run out of replacement points.

Galactic heroes do not cost replacement points to recruit, but only are recruited when a player rolls a “1” during the recruiting phase. There is a limited pool of galactic heroes and if they are all on the board, no more can be recruited.

This game plays a lot like a traditional hex and chit wargame, but the alliances add an interesting element to the game. In addition, there is a lot of movement in this game (which I like). The hovercraft, aircraft and jump troops give a wealth of movement options. In addition, the large number of unique artifacts, leaders and galactic heroes with their own unique abilities give a lot more depth to this game than the typical TSR minigame. One thing that I like about this game is if you are getting a beat down during your first few turns, you will get those units back and can organize a counterattack to try and take your lost ground back. In some wargames, if you screw up the first few turns you will have little chance of winning. The replacement points make this game forgivable. My only major complaints about this game are the excessively thin counters and the fact that the rules did not say what symbols represent the Starport Imirrhos.

I recommend this game for multi-player play only. It’s not designed for solitaire play as one of the scenarios uses diplomacy; so solitaire gamers won’t be able play this game to its full potential.

Buy your own copy with this paid link: https://amzn.to/37aFAMe




