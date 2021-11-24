Cactus Air Force

By CaptainDave on

Cactus Air Force


Cactus Air Force Play Through & Review
Air War Over the Solomons
Decision Games
Video Review by David Lent

Cactus Air Force is a microgame about the air war over the Solomons in WWII.




Good

  • Fun to play
  • Plays fast
  • Easy to learn

Bad

  • The Americans usually win
  • The Americans get too many refits
6.9

Fair

Rulebook Clarity - 7
Fun - 8
Components - 7.5
Originality - 6
Replayability - 6

1 Comment

  1 Comment

