Hannibal the Italian Campaign Review
Paper Wars Magazine #95
Video Review by David Lent and Len Krol
Hannibal the Italian Campaign is an area control wargame from Paper Wars magazine..
Buy Paper Wars magazines with this paid link: https://amzn.to/3gIXPOY
Buy used wargames from us: https://centurionsreview.com/shop-2
Check our buy list for games we are buying: https://centurionsreview.com/buy-list/
Watch our video series Wargame Chat, where we talk about everything wargame related: https://centurionsreview.com/wargame-chat-2021/
Support our website and Youtube channel by buying our video game Orc Raid: https://centurionsreview.itch.io/orc-raid