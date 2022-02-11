Hannibal The Italian Campaign

By CaptainDave on

Facebook
Facebook
fb-share-icon
Twitter
Visit Us
Follow Me
Tweet
YOUTUBE
YOUTUBE
Instagram

Hannibal the Italian Campaign Review


Hannibal the Italian Campaign Review
Paper Wars Magazine #95
Video Review by David Lent and Len Krol

Hannibal the Italian Campaign is an area control wargame from Paper Wars magazine..



Buy Paper Wars magazines with this paid link: https://amzn.to/3gIXPOY

Buy used wargames from us: https://centurionsreview.com/shop-2

Check our buy list for games we are buying: https://centurionsreview.com/buy-list/

Watch our video series Wargame Chat, where we talk about everything wargame related: https://centurionsreview.com/wargame-chat-2021/

Support our website and Youtube channel by buying our video game Orc Raid: https://centurionsreview.itch.io/orc-raid


Good

  • Fun to play
  • Easy to learn
  • One of the better area control wargames

Bad

  • Rolling for the election phase is tedious.
7.1

Good

Fun - 7.5
Originality - 6
Components - 7.5
Replayability - 7.5

Related Items

The Fantasy Trip Wizard
Wizard
Fort Sumter Box
Fort Sumter
DeathMaze Cover
DeathMaze
Custer's Final Campaign
Custer’s Final Campaign
Average User Rating Write A Review 0 User Reviews
0
0 votes
Rate
Submit
Your Rating
0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*

Lost Password