Star Trek III The Search For Spock Review

Review by David Lent

The Search for Spock (TSFS) is a game from FASA where 1 or more players search for Spock’s body on the Genesis Planet and must bring it to a predetermined location and beam him up. The problem is that the planet is shifting and breaking up right before your eyes. The player characters can be Federation or Klingon, but this is a competitive game. Players do not usually cooperate and may attack and steal from each other.

TSFS includes 7 hex tiles, 3 dice, 76 event counters, 88 triangular markers, 25 square markers and a game booklet. All of the components, except the dice are low quality.

The 7 hex tiles consist of 6 edge tiles and a centerpiece to make up the game map. The edge tiles are placed around the centerpiece in any order or rotation the player wishes. This allows the planet to have thousands of different starting arrangements. Each hex has 12 different diamond shaped spaces and they each have their own coordinates and color. The color represents the type of terrain and each terrain type costs a specific number of movement points to move through. The problem with this is that a colorblind person cannot play the game. Each space should also have a symbol, which will allow a colorblind person to know what the terrain type is. The use of just colors without symbols also makes the map look really boring. This map has one great attribute though. It can be reconfigured during the game from events that are drawn. Some cause a tile to rotate, while others cause two tiles to switch places. This is an outstanding mechanic for a game where the planet is supposed to be shifting and breaking up.

FASA chose to use really thin materials for the counters in this game and it makes them hard to pick up. In addition, some of them are missing relevant information. E.G. neither the Klingon Pet nor the Plant Snake Markers have their endurance or dexterity written on them. In addition, the event counters just have a picture and the event name. There is no description of what the event is on the event marker and the players have to look up each event in the book. This is a low-cost microgame and it is expected that the components will be simple, but I feel that this game would have been better served if the event counters were cards with descriptions instead.

Setting up the game is very easy and straightforward. In a nutshell, you choose an existing character or roll one up in the advanced game. You then lay out the tiles for the map. Next, you mix up all the creatures and the Spock counter and lay them out facedown and place one on each rest location on the map. There will be 7 left over and Spock may or may not be on the map. Each player then rolls for his starting coordinates and beam up point. The problem with this is that lakes are impassible and if you roll one of those for your starting or beam up point you are screwed. I made a house rule that says if you roll a lake for your starting or beam up point, you get to roll again. Lastly, each player gets a phaser and tricorder. The tricorder is needed to beam up at the end of the game, but in the advanced game it can be used to look at a hidden marker from a distance after rolling a successful skill check.

The sequence of play has 5 main phases for each player:

1) Planet Destruction Phase

2) Event Card Phase

3) Movement Phase

4) Combat Phase

5) Beaming Up Phase

During the planet destruction phase, the current player rolls 3 dice twice to determine two locations that will get a rubble counter. If a space has 7 rubble counters on it, it is destroyed. Rubble counters cost 3 to move through and you have to roll a dexterity check. If you fail, you lose one endurance marker and can’t move through the space. The constant rolling for planet destruction gets really tiring, especially in a multi-player game. It’s hard to see the coordinate on a space if counters are already there or if the tile is rotated. The developers of this game should have come up with something that was less tedious. In a multi-player game it may have been better to have each player just choose a space on the board without any characters and place the rubble there.

The event card phase has events that can affect movement, spin tiles, exchange tiles, add even more rubble markers, planet quakes, rock falls, tremors, tricorder malfunctions and surprise attacks. I like all the events, but as I mentioned earlier it is tedious looking up each event in the rulebook and it would have been better to have event cards with descriptions on them.

Movement is pretty straightforward. You have 4 movement points and must pay the specified movement cost for each diamond you enter. Diamonds may not be entered on a diagonal though. Some of the events cards may give you extra movement. If the player is in an empty rest area, he may choose not to move and rest instead. This will allow him to regain one lost endurance marker.







Combat in this game is either hand-to-hand or ranged. Anytime you enter a space with a rest area and a beast it is automatic. To resolve hand-to-hand combat, each player rolls 1 dice and adds his dexterity. The loser loses one endurance point. Weapon combat is resolved by rolling two dice and if the result is less than your skill, it was a hit. If two player characters were fighting, the winner may steal a weapon, tricorder or Spock from the enemy as long as he doesn’t currently have one. If a creature was killed it is removed and will be replaced when the player character leaves the diamond. This is how Spock can get on the board if he wasn’t there in the initial setup.

If a player finds Spock, he must transport him to his beam up point. After he gets him there, he announces he is beaming up. Each other player has until the beginning of the beaming up characters next turn to try and pummel him and take Spock away. If you successfully beam Spock up, you win.

<br />

I’ve mentioned many shortcomings in this game, but the game isn’t bad. It’s just mediocre. The events that have you reconfigure the planet are fantastic and the game is easy to learn. However, the game feels like it needed more development and play testing. There are situations where you need to know who the defender is and the rules do not say who the attacker or defender is during hand-to-hand combat with creatures. In addition, rolling for rubble constantly is very annoying. The worst part about this game is that Spock may not even be on the board when you start the game. That’s questionable game design. Have the player characters successfully predicted the future and know Spock’s body will arrive later? What makes this even worse is that a player will kill a creature and move one space away. This causes one of the un-deployed counters to take the creature’s place. The next turn the player goes back there, defeats it and moves one space away so it is replaced. This goes on and on until all the un-deployed counters have entered the board. Board games and video games that use licensed IP from motion pictures seem to often have the same problem. They are often rushed and seem to be relying on the motion picture name to get sales instead of a clever game design.

