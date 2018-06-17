Survival / The Barbarian Review

Review by David Lent

Survival and The Barbarian were originally released in White Dwarf Magazine. Neither of these games is substantial enough to be sold alone, so they were sold together by Task Force Games. The package contains the rulebook, 2 maps and counters.

Survival is a game where your spaceship is about to be destroyed and you jump in a lifeboat and land on a strange, uninhabited world. You are 340 kilometers from an abandoned research station and must role for your starting location and then choose weapons that are within your weight allowance and attempt to travel on foot to the research station without being eaten by the local wildlife. You must arrive there within six days to win the game.

Each day in this game is broken up into an AM, PM and night phase. In the AM and PM phase you can move up to 6 movement points being sure to pay the appropriate cost on the terrain effects chart. Each time you enter a space, you roll to see if an encounter happens. If it does, you first have ranged combat and then simultaneous melee combat. Most of your weapons have limited ammo, so after a while you will be stuck using poor weapons such as spears that never run out of ammo. If you survive your encounter, your can continue moving if you still have movement points. At night, there is no combat except in the advanced game, but you do recover one hit point from sleeping.

This game feels like playing an adult version of Sorry. All you do is roll dice and move around the board. It would have been much better if you kept track of food and water and did survival tasks such as hunting, gathering and collecting water. There is no strategy other than determining what weapons you wish to bring. There are some additional scenarios such as a race and survival of the fittest that you can use for a multi-player competitive game, but the game doesn’t really have much re-playability.

The Barbarian is a game where you are a barbarian searching for a special sword and shield. The map is broken into three areas based on terrain type. There are mountains, swamps, hills, forests, steppes and desert. In addition, each of these areas has its own resident monster type that doesn’t activate until you enter that area and can never leave that area either.

This game is setup by the player shuffling together the sword, shield, curse and three decoys and randomly placing one in each area upside-down so you don’t know what it is. After that, you place the monsters for each area in the hexes around the token and then roll to see where your barbarian starts on the road.

The sequence of play is:

1) Barbarian Moves

2) Barbarian Attacks

3) Creatures Move

4) Creatures Attack







During the game, your character needs to move through areas to pick up the token there and find out what it is. Most of the tokens are dummies and one is a curse that reduces your speed by half.

Just like Survival, this game has very little strategy. Your only “strategy” is determining what order you will go after the tokens. Another problem is the sequence of play. Since you move before attacking, you can’t really do a fighting retreat. After you reveal a token, you want to leave that area so the rest of the monsters cannot fight you. If you could attack first, you could hit one monster and move away. There also is no AI to control the monsters and the player has to make all the decisions for them. A game isn’t a true solitaire game if you have to goldfish the enemy forces.

I’m a fan of simplicity in wargames, but these games are way too simple. There’s practically no strategy or decision making and that just destroys the re-playablility. In addition, neither of these games is substantial enough to be a commercial product. I don’t recommend either of these games unless you are a microgame collector who wants to have every microgame that Task Force Games made.

