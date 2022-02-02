The Battle of Austerlitz

By CaptainDave on

Facebook
Facebook
fb-share-icon
Twitter
Visit Us
Follow Me
Tweet
YOUTUBE
YOUTUBE
Instagram

The Battle of Austerlitz Review


The Battle of Austerlitz Review
SPI
Video Review by David Lent and Len Krol

The Battle of Austerlitz is a lower complexity simulation of this important battle.




Buy SPI games with this paid link: https://amzn.to/3AUFQyG

Buy used wargames from us: https://centurionsreview.com/shop-2

Check our buy list for games we are buying: https://centurionsreview.com/buy-list/

Watch our video series Wargame Chat, where we talk about everything wargame related: https://centurionsreview.com/wargame-chat-2021/

Support our website and Youtube channel by buying our video game Orc Raid: https://centurionsreview.itch.io/orc-raid


Good

  • Easy to learn
  • Napoleonic fans will like it

Bad

  • Not bloody enough.
6.4

Fair

Rulebook Clarity - 7
Fun - 6
Originality - 6
Components - 7
Replayability - 6

Related Items

Rescue From The Hive
Rescue From The Hive
Arquebus GMT Games
Arquebus
GFY Go F**k Yourself!!
GFY Go F**k Yourself!!
Attack of the Mutants
Attack of The Mutants Free Edition
Average User Rating Write A Review 0 User Reviews
0
0 votes
Rate
Submit
Your Rating
0

1 Comment

  1. Please let us know your own experiences with this game.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*

Lost Password